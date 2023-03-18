Bail for salesman charged with sexual penetration

News

A 34-year-old salesman was granted $100,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Chaguanas court on March 7. He was charged with two counts of sexual penetration.

As part of the bail condition, the accused was ordered to stay no less than 300 feet from the victim, and must report to a police station in the district once per week.

He is expected to reappear in court on April 6.

According to police reports, on June 17, a teenager was at the home of a male relative, when the man had sexual contact with the teenager. The man, a police press release said on Friday, had sexual contact with the teenager on June 24 at his home.

The matter was reported to the Chaguanas Police Station. WPC Luke investigated and arrested the man who was charged on March6, at the St Clair Police Station.

Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan and Sgt Cedeno Figaro.