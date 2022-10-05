Bad weather sends UWI classes online 

News

The UWI St Augustine Campus has said that because of the forecast of continuing bad weather for the next two days, all classes and tutorials will be given online for the rest of this week, that is, October 6 and 7.

A press release issued on Wednesday night said campus management had decided teaching should take place via Zoom.

It said deans and heads of departments had been asked to make arrangements for staff to work remotely.

Access to the campus will be limited, it said, except for essential and support services, including maintenance technicians for faculties and departments, engineering services, campus security services, Health Services Unit, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Unit and the Division of Facilities Management.