Baby’s body found in Maraval garbage bin

File photo of a garbage bin – Vidya Thurab

The body of a baby was found in a garbage bin in Maraval on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the body was discovered by a sanitation worker while he was emptying the bin around 6am.

The baby appeared to be a newborn and was wrapped in a white plastic bag.

Residents say on finding the body, the man ran to the nearby Maraval police station to notify the officers.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and retrieved footage from nearby CCTV cameras as part of their investigation.