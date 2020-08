COVID-pos­i­tive preg­nant women treat­ed at the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex Women’s Hos­pi­tal have giv­en birth to ba­bies who are neg­a­tive for the virus.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley yes­ter­day ad­mit­ted the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic has dev­as­tat­ed our ef­forts in the tourism mar­ket, cre­at­ing a $15 bil­lion hole which is like­ly to im­pact the coun­try’s up­com­ing bud­get con­sid­er­ably.