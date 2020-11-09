Babies among homeless family of four

admin 3 hours ago

Kamla told ‘administrative error’ not good enough

Mon Nov 9 , 2020
Po­lit­i­cal leader of the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC), Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar has apol­o­gised to Unit­ed King­dom politi­cian Sir Ki­er Starmer, af­ter her con­grat­u­la­to­ry mes­sage to Pres­i­dent-elect of the Unit­ed States, Joe Biden, re­flect­ed the ex­act word­ing of sev­er­al of Starmer’s tweets.

