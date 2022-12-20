Axcel Finance Lights Up the Holidays

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. Jonh’s, Antigua – December 20, 2022 – Antigua’s leading microfinance institution is wrapping up its special holiday loan promotion to assist Antiguan businesses and individuals in lightening their financial burden over the holiday period.

Axcel’s CEO, Sam Rosenberg, says Axcel is always thinking of how to best serve our communities with loan products that would assist them when needed most.

“Our Light Up the Holidays Loan promotion comes at a time in the year when small businesses need to purchase their holiday inventory or individuals wish to make important purchases like barrels or items for home renovations.

It is also a time when many are experiencing the pressure of rising costs.

Accordingly, this promotion will go a long way in lightening their financial burden for the Christmas season.”

The promotion also has a giveaway component where every successful loan applicant gets entered into a dailydraw to win grocery vouchers and amazing small appliances including blenders, juicers, toasters and more.

Individuals who are seeking financing can simply visit Axcel Finance’s branch and meet with a dedicated relationship officer.

With a 96% approval rate, clients can benefit from Axcel’s commitment to providing cash in a flash.

