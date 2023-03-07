Average 89 new covid19 cases recorded daily

News

File photo –

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update for March 7 said the rolling seven-day average of new cases was 89, as opposed to 80 in the previous week.

The rolling seven-day average of deaths remains at one.

There were 622 new cases detected between March 1 and 7, with eight deaths being reported. These patients were four elderly men, three elderly women, and one middle-aged woman. Six had multiple comorbidities, and two had a single co-morbidity.

The total number of active cases is 462, and 75 patients are hospitalised. Of these, 62 are in the parallel healthcare system, 32 in the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the high-dependency unit and four in the intensive care unit; 22 at Caura Hospital; four at Arima General Hospital; four at Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George; and 13 in the hybrid system.

There have been 4,355 deaths since March 2020. Of these, 331 were vaccinated, 3,634 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

Since March 2020, 185,101 patients have recovered from covid19.

There are 400 people in home self-isolation. There are 522 recovered community cases and 26 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

There are 718,629 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 681,371 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.3 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 696,271.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 659,740, while the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 58,889.

A total of 174,515 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 900,861, of which 348,150 were done at private facilities and 552,711 at public facilities.