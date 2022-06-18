Autopsy: Wrightson Road shooter did not die by suicide

News

File photo

An autopsy on the body of 23-year-old shooting and kidnapping suspect Dane St Rose has concluded he did not die by suicide, as has been speculated.

St Rose, was shot and killed by police during a shootout near the John Donaldson campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) on Friday morning.

According to the official police report St Rose kidnapped a taxi driver he was travelling with earlier that morning.

The drive,r who still had his cellphone, called the police.

This led to a chase along Wrightson Road until police shot and killed St Rose after he reportedly fired at them first.

A post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday confirmed that St Rose died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said these results were not consistent with speculation on social media that he died by suicide. This was originally suggested after a photo of him appearing to hold the gun under his chin was circulated on social media.

The investigation is being led by acting senior superintendent of the Port of Spain Division Neil Brandon John.