Autopsy reveals bullet to back of head killed PC Gilkes

PC Clarence Gilkes. – TTPS

An autopsy has confirmed that PC Clarence Gilkes died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Gilkes, 44, was shot during an incident in Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin last Friday afternoon.

The official police report claimed that Gilkes was killed by gunmen, but residents in the community claim he was accidentally killed by one of his colleagues.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Tuesday.

No further information was available on what type of bullet was used.