Autopsy report on Marabella double murder: Schoolboy, 8, was chopped to death

A single chop wound to the neck is what ended the life of Noel Thomas, eight, as he lay asleep in his bed at Battoo Street, Marabella, on Tuesday morning.

His mother, Hollice Skinner Thomas, 40, a security guard, who was found unconscious at the side of the bed on which her son lay, died from multiple stab wounds to her abdomen as well as an injury to her neck.

The autopsies were done at the Forensic Science Centre on Thursday.

Conflicting reports are surfacing over the arrest of a suspect in connection with these gory murders.

On the Beyond the Tape programme aired on TV6 on Wednesday evening, Snr Supt Roger Alexander commended officers from the Southern Division for the arrest of a suspect in connection with the double homicide.

Alexander said as part of the strategic plan, a partnership with a private security firm led police to the arrest of a man who was related to the victims.

Southern Division officers said the arrest was made on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando and the suspect, who had previous convictions for attempted murder and assault, had injuries to his hands.

But officers of Homicide Region III, who are leading the investigation into this matter, denied any arrest in connection to the murder.

A senior officer who asked for his name to be withheld said, “I want to set the record straight, in case there is any doubt: we have no suspect in detention, neither have we identified any person of interest.”

Newsday sought clarity from the police communications department.

An official said, “What I can confirm is that a relative of the deceased is in custody on an unrelated offence.

“That’s where the mix-up may have been.”

Police said they are pursuing leads to determine any link to a man who served time in prison after attacking Thomas and Noel four years ago.

Investigations are ongoing.