Autopsy on one murdered security guard completed

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

The autopsy on murdered security guard Jeffrey Andy Peters was completed on Thursday afternoon.

Sources confirmed Peters, 51, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Peters and his co-worker Jerry Winston Stuart, 49, were killed during a robbery outside the Pennywise Super Centre, Plaza, in La Romaine on Monday afternoon.

Sources said Stuart’s autopsy is expected to be completed on Friday.

Newsday was told that as of Thursday afternoon, none of the bodies of the bandits– Greg Dodough, Deaundre Montrose, Kyle and Keon Ramdhan – had been brought to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for autopsies.

One officer said the bodies will be taken to the centre on Monday.

Police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.