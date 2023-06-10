Autopsy: No foul play in Diego Martin baby’s death

News

AN autopsy on one-month-old Tahir Alexis, on Friday, showed there was no foul play involved in his death.

The child’s 19-year-old father and 20-year-old mother brought him in to the St James Medical Complex on Sunday morning.

A police report said a doctor on duty noticed that the baby’s limbs were stiff, and hands and feet were blue and had dried blood around his nose and mouth.

CPR was done for 20 minutes and then discontinued.

The mother told an interviewing officer she had put the baby in a playpen at their Diego Martin home and had gone to bed. They found the child unresponsive on Sunday morning when they awoke.

The mother and father took the baby to the hospital, where doctors at the St James Medical Complex pronounced the child dead.

However, speaking to Newsday on Friday, the child’s grandmother accused the media and police of misinformation.

Maria Alexis denied that there were blood stains on the child’s body.

She said the claims had traumatised the parents after many on social media directed abusive comments and harsh criticism at the family.

She called on the public to be sensitive to parents in such situations. She said the couple was receiving counselling for the death and public abuse.

“They just want to clear the air that this was no foul play. This was a natural death, and we are glad the autopsy showed just that.”