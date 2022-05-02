Autopsy for boy, 4, suspected to have drowned in Couva

News

Another child is suspected to have drowned in a pool.

The latest victim is four-year-old Ryan Jaggasar of Longdenville in Chaguanas.

A police report said the incident happened on Saturday at around 5 pm at the home of relatives at Balmain in Couva.

Ryan and other relatives were at a family get-together, and he went missing for a few minutes.

Relatives went in search of him and found him unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The child was taken to the Couva health facility, where staffers declared him dead.

An autopsy is set for this week, pending the results of a covid19 test.

Ryan is the third child within the past few weeks to have died under similar circumstances.

On April 4, three-year-old Maria Khan of Gasparillo drowned in a small inflatable pool in the yard of the family’s home.

A few days earlier, on March 29, seven-year-old Asaiah Josiah of Couva drowned in a swimming pool while visiting relatives in Tableland.

On March 16, last year, two-year-old Romelu Drakes, of Couva, drowned in a pool at his speech-therapy school at Esperanza Village, Couva, school.

In August, five months later, the police charged the school’s principal Alicia Bharat, 50, with manslaughter. The matter is pending in the Couva magistrates court.