Autopsy: Dismembered man found in Cunupia had been shot

Autopsy: Dismembered man found in Cunupia had been shot
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

MURDERED: Josiah Charles. Image source: TTPS

An autopsy on the dismembered body of 27-year-old Josiah Charles showed he had been shot in the head.

Charles’ body parts were found in garbage bags in a shallow stream off Gillis Road, Mon Plaisir Road, Cunupia, on Monday.

The body parts of 31-year-old Makell Simon were also found in garbage bags that day.

Autopsies at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, concluded that Charles was shot, decapitated and dismembered.

Simon’s autopsy found he had been decapitated and dismembered.

Police were unable to say whether there were any leads in the investigation.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region III are continuing enquiries.