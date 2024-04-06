Autopsy: Deborah Gopaul died from asphyxia

Tobago

Deborah Gopaul –

AN AUTOPSY on Deborah Gopaul, whose partially burnt body was found in a car along the Claude Noel Highway, Lowlands, Tobago, on March 26, revealed she died from asphyxia.

It is a condition that arises when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death.

The autopsy was done at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary on April 5.

Gopaul, 58, of John Gorman Trace, Crown Point, worked for Jade Distributors Ltd, Canaan.

Her body was discovered around 9.20pm in a burning black Mazda 323 car parked on the southern side of the highway, near the Welcome to Canaan/Bon Accord sign.

The fire services, led by divisional fire officer Jacob, extinguished the fire.

On checking the car, Gopaul’s partially burnt body was found in the right front seat. Her body was later taken to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital.

PC Wharwood of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One (Tobago), is conducting enquiries.