Autopsy confirms: Multiple blunt-force injuries on Zachariah’s body

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

An autopsy has confirmed that six-year-old Zachariah Charles died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Thursday morning after a male relative identified the body on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed the cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries.

Zachariah was found lying on the floor of a relative’s apartment in Building 25, Old St Joseph Road, on Tuesday night.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

A male and female relative, ages 33 and 31 respectively, were detained by police and remained in custody up to Thursday afternoon.

Police said the relatives were interviewed but investigators have not yet had a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether charges would be laid.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.