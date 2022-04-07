Autopsy: Claxton Bay schoolgirl died from blunt force injuries

News

DEAD: Schoolgirl Alliyah Kandice Alexander.

AN autopsy on Alliyah Alexander has found that she died from blunt force injuries.

The Form Four student who would have turned 16 in May was found unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon at the foot of a flight of stairs at a relative’s home in Claxton Bay.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Thursday. A 36-year-old relative, a Defence Force member, has been assisting police in their investigations.

A report said that at about 4.10 pm, a nurse from the Couva health centre contacted Couva police saying a man brought the girl for medical care and she died while being treated.

Alexander was a student of Couva West Secondary School. The police are investigating a report that she was beaten with a belt and fell down a flight of stairs.

On Wednesday, her mother Vanessa Augustine of Enterprise in Chaguanas, said she dropped off her daughter at the man’s house in Claxton Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

She got a call less than 30 minutes later and returned to the house, where she saw her daughter motionless on the ground.