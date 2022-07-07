Autopsies: 3 victims in police-involved killings were shot from behind

News

Crime Scene Unit officers gather evidence at the scene where three people were killed by police early Saturday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai –

The three people that died in police-involved killings last Saturday were all shot from behind, their autopsies revealed.

Speaking with the media at the scene of the killings on Independence Square on Thursday, relatives of the three shared the results of the autopsies which identified that each of them was shot to the back of the head or in the back.

On Wednesday, Newsday spoke with the mother of one of the three who survived the alleged shootout and was told the teen was traumatised. The 15-year-old was supposed to visit the site with relatives but told his attorney Om Lalla that he was still too distraught to speak publicly or even return to the scene.

Since the shooting, four members of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) have been placed on clerical duties while the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and police carry on separate investigations.

On Monday, protesters blocked off the east- and west-bound lanes of the Beetham Highway in Port of Spain, demanding justice for the lives of Fabien Richards, 21, and 17-year-olds Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts.

The three were part of six who police claimed shot at them prompting return fire in response. All three were from Sandy Trace, St Barb’s Road, Laventille.

Roberts was supposed to leave the country on Wednesday to visit his mother in the US. He will be buried on Friday.

Richards will be buried on Monday and Williams on Tuesday.

Hours after Monday’s protest, one of two of the survivors who was arrested was released without charge. The second was released a day later. The injured teen was discharged from Hospital on Tuesday and released after giving a statement to police at the Woodbrook Police Station.