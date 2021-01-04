Authorities In This Caribbean Island Say Volcano Evacuation Reports Are Fake

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mon. Jan. 4, 2021: Officials in St. Vincent and The Grenadines have been forced to denounce as “fake news,” reports that citizens were advised to evacuate their homes after a volcano, dormant for decades, came back to life and began spewing ash.

The National Emergency Management Organization said that no evacuation order has been issued to any section of the population.

Several media outlets both locally and internationally reported the fake news, including Reuters, the Dailymail.uk, Euro Weekly, CTV and Independent.co.uk.

NEMO says that all citizens and residents must ensure that any information regarding the La Soufrière Volcano and the current emergency are from credible and official sources only – including NEMO and the UWI Seismic Research Center, (SRC).

“We continue to monitor the ongoing activity at the La Soufriere volcano with assistance from the team of experts from the UWI SRC, led by Professor Richard Robinson and would update the nation of any change in status as soon as this occurs,” the statement on Sunday said.

The government raised the alert level to orange for the volcano La Soufriere, after steam, gas and a volcanic dome, formed by lava that reaches the Earth’s surface, were seen over La Soufriere, located in the northern area of St. Vincent island, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said. Persons were advised to remain alert and listen to all advisories.

An eruption by La Soufriere in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people.

