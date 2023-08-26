Author Michael Anthony hailed as pulse, conscience of nation

News

Michael Anthony –

FORMER president Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona is remembering the late Michael Anthony “as a writer with a mission to save us from ourselves and preserve the good and positive things that define us as a people.”

He said Anthony was the pulsebeat and conscience of a nation, describing him as the Wole Soyinka of TT.

Soyinka, a Nigerian playwright, novelist, poet, and essayist, became the first African Nobel literature laureate when he was awarded the prize in literature in 1986.

In remembering Anthony, who died at 91 on August 24, Carmona told the Newsday, “He was an iconic literary giant.”

He received the author and the cast of the film Green Days by the River, based on Anthony’s novel of the same name, in October 2017.

Carmona said, “It was indeed a humbling experience to celebrate, laud and acclaim this genteel and humble soul at the Office of the President.

“A true patriot – the real deal – an author and historian of exceptional social outreach, incisive vision, compassion and humanity.”

At the time of the visit, Carmona suggested Anthony’s life was a phenomenal story that needed to be written and told, from his boyhood days in Mayaro to his journey to the United Kingdom.

Anthony moved to San Fernando at 11, after the death of his father. One of his many novels, The Year in San Fernando, chronicles that period.

Winning a bursary to attend the Junior Technical School in San Fernando in 1944 prepared Anthony for work in the machine shop and earned him a place as an apprentice at the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery.

But his childhood passion to be a writer led him to England, where some of his short stories were broadcast by the BBC in its Caribbean Voices programme. This led to the publication of his first novel, The Games were Coming, followed by The Year in San Fernando and Green Days by the River.

Ill health caused by the cold weather led him to leave England and head to Brazil, where he worked with the TT Embassy. He returned to TT during the tumultuous days of the Black Power Movement to take up a contract with the Trinidad Guardian and later as a writer with the National Cultural Council.

His extensive body of work includes A Historical Dictionary of Trinidad and Tobago, Glimpses of Trinidad and Tobago, The Making of Port-of-Spain, Cricket in the Road, Folk Tales and Fantasies, King of the Masquerade, Streets of Conflict, A Better and Brighter Day, Towns and Villages of Trinidad and Tobago and All that Glitters.

Anthony’s family announced his death in a statement on Friday morning. His daughter Sandra said he died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family.

“Michael was an icon and a giant in the literary world and his legacy is deeply woven into the tapestry of our nation, which he loved so dearly.

“Above all, Michael was an adoring husband, father and grandfather and we will miss him deeply. We thank you for your well wishes, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

On behalf of the community of Mayaro, MP Rushton Paray, who presented Anthony with the Mayaro Legacy Award in 2022, expressed deep regret at his death.

Paray said the esteemed author and historian, who chronicled the narratives of the people of TT, as well as the wider Caribbean, consistently championed and represented the district with distinction.

“Mr Anthony’s 1967 novel Green Days by the River provided an insightful portrayal of Mayaro, and it stands as just one testament among his many contributions to the literary landscape, specifically concerning his birthplace.

“His unwavering commitment to and love for Mayaro mirrored the town’s respect and admiration for him. Over his extensive career, Mr Anthony’s published works, which covered a range of topics concerning Caribbean society, have been celebrated for their in-depth analysis and articulate prose.”

Calling for his memory to be honoured, Paray said Anthony’s passing is a significant loss not only to Mayaro but to the nation.

“We take comfort in knowing that his comprehensive body of work will remain a valuable resource for both present and future scholars and readers.”

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said although Anthony was born in Mayaro, he was considered a San Fernandian, as he spent many years studying and working in what is now a city, which is reflected in his writings.

Anthony was commissioned by the San Fernando City Corporation to document the history of San Fernando from 1900 to 1995, which resulted in the publication Anaparima.

He was also commissioned to continue the documentation until the present, but his failing health meant the project was passed on to the late Prof Brinsley Samaroo to continue.

Samaroo was able to complete The City Around the Hill: The San Fernando Story before his recent death.

Regrello said he was impressed by Anthony’s contribution to the literary world and his ability to use the historical background to chronicle the history of Carnival over the years.

“On behalf of the City of San Fernando, I express condolences to his family and thank him for his contribution to San Fernando and TT as a whole.”