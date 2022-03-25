Augustine: THA considering legal action against Jack over unreturned devices

News

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine says the Tobago House of Assembly is exploring its legal options against former finance secretary Joel Jack and another employee, for failing to return electronic devices belonging to the THA and tampering with confidential financial information, respectively.

During the fourth sitting of the assembly on Thursday, Augustine claimed an employee deleted sensitive information on the assembly’s financial history after the THA elections in January, which the PNM lost 14-1 to the PDP.

On the Joel Jack issue, he said the THA is considering its legal options over Jack’s failure to hand over two devices belonging to the division on leaving office.

“He has a government laptop and an iPad and documents in his possession and has refused to return these belongings to the division. We will be putting a stop to that kind of madness,” Augustine said.

Augustine was responding to a request by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris to make public the list of employees hired since the PDP took office.

Announcing the employment of criminologist and economist Anselm Richards as chief technical adviser to the THA, Augustine said this move was important after financial statements and reports were found to have been deleted.

Richards is being paid a salary of $35,000 and $7,500 in allowances per month.

“This became much-needed in the division because there is a history with getting timely and accurate information from some members of staff whose allegiance lay elsewhere.

“In fact, at this present moment, we even had to treat with issues of financial statements and reports from the division not being left in the division, when workers within the division deleted all of the government files on the government computer before they left, and a decision was made to go to lawyers and seek legal redress.”

He said that it was because of that conduct by certain people in the division that someone with the skills, training and expertise of Richards was needed to organise data coming to the division to ensure it is accurate and also preserved.

He also claimed another employee in the Finance Division was caught meeting someone outside the division’s compound and handing over confidential information.

The assembly, Augustine said, is exploring all legal options on the best way to deal with these matters.

Listing all employees hired by the THA between December 6 and the present, including positions such as personal assistant, secretaries, chauffeur, tree climber, and adviser to project control officers. Augustine said it costs $922,575 to cover new salaries, which range from $35,000-$3,000.

“I will manage this government in keeping with the law,” he said.

Contacted for comment on Augustine’s claims, Jack said he was not only surprised but disappointed by them.

“There is a circular…we operate under when demitting office. I wrote to the administration in keeping with this circular requesting to acquire all of the devices under my possession.”

Jack said he is awaiting a response to his formal request and the cost of the iPad.

“I would urge the Chief Secretary to be cautious with these reckless statements and ensure that information is accurate before making these spurious statements under the cover of the House.”

Jack said he was not at all surprised by the “unprofessional manner of this PDP administration.”