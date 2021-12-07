Augustine says Duke must decide: PSA boss or THA secretary

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader has made it clear that his party’s leader cannot become a secretary in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) while still being president of the Public Services Association (PSA).

Augustine was speaking on Tuesday on a TTT programme after his party won the THA election 14-1 over the PNM, according to preliminary results released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

Augustine was re-elected as the representative for Parlatuvier L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside while Duke retained the Roxborough/Argyle seat.

Augustine said, “Mr Duke cannot remain as PSA president, on the payroll of the PSA, and simultaneously be a member of the executive. The rules do not allow for that, so there is no need to worry about Mr Duke’s role.”

On Tuesday, a PSA memo circulated on social media telling members that its executive had unanimously decided that “all benefits and remuneration assigned to the position of the sitting president…for the residue of the duration of his presidency will cease. However, the president would continue to carry out his constitutional duties in keeping with the PSA constitution.”

The new assemblymen will be sworn in on Thursday at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough,

Augustine, the PDP’s choice for Chief Secretary, said, “Mr Duke will have some thinking to do, some introspection in terms of what he will want, as to what the law allows for and do not allow for.

“Ultimately, Mr Duke will have some decisions to make, as to which side of the divide he will choose.”

There were rumours that Duke wanted to be in charge of the Division of Finance but Augustine dismissed that prior to the election.

He said he had no intention of putting square pegs in round holes in the THA, as this would only lead to inefficiency. He said the PNM was guilty of that in the past.

Augustine said whatever Duke chooses, his contribution to the party will always be celebrated.

“We are going to be within the confines of the law, additionally, it is important to understand that Tobagonians see Mr Duke as being pivotal to the success. Love him or hate him, he is critical to the success we have had to date – and we expect him to be critical to our development plans, and critical to the going ons of the THA going forward.”

On the question of Duke’s promise to support him for chief secretary, Augustine said, “I am confident that I have the support of the team of 15, including Mr Duke, in me being chief secretary.

“The decision for me being chief secretary, was decided by the party executive since 2019. Mr Duke himself brought it to the party executive, and they accepted – a decision that he continues to support and endorse.”

