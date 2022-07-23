Augustine: Masks not mandatory in THA buildings

News

Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Farley Augustine. – THA Info Dept

The wearing of masks at Tobago House of Assembly (THA) buildings is voluntary, says Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

At Friday’s virtual post Executive Council media briefing at the victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough, Augustine said, “We decided as a THA, across the board, that the wearing of masks will be voluntary to the public that is coming for service to the THA. So there isn’t an absolute demand that you wear your mask in order to get services at THA enterprises, save and except those that are in healthcare such as the hospitals and our health centres where the requirement still exists.”

However, the employees were advised differently.

“For those who are front of house as we call them, those who interact with the public, we are going to advise them to keep their mask so that they can keep safe.”

He also said that sanitisation protocols within the assembly will also be maintained to ensure that the environment is kept as safe as possible.

He further noted that vaccines are still available for those that desire them.

“Boosters are also available, and you can ensure that you take control of your own health and ensure you take vaccines and our boosters as you deem it necessary.”