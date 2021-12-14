Augustine hopes to work cordially with PNM

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – File photo/ Jeff K. Mayers

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is hoping the People’s National Movement (PNM)-led central government and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)-led THA will work together for the common good of the island and its people.

Speaking with Newsday, Augustine said he has always heard politically different administrations on the two islands can be somewhat challenging.

“I understand that situations like this have always been kind of testy. But I like to respect people and their office, and so I would respect them and their office and would provide any support that they need for their respective constituencies, and I would be happy to work along with them.I hope it can be cordial.”

The PNM-led central government holds the two Tobago parliamentary seats – Tobago East and Tobago West.

On December 6, the PDP resoundingly won the THA elections 14-one over the PNM, which had been in control for the past 21 years.

The PNM’s candidate for Darryl Spring/ Whim Kelvon Morris was the lone contender to retain his seat. He has since been sworn in as the Minority Leader.

“I have worked with oppositions in the past and I have already given Mr Morris the commitment that we would provide equal services to his district, notwithstanding the fact that he is not on my team.”

Autonomy, Augustine said, remains high on the agenda.

“I hope that together we can work on giving Tobago this autonomy that we need. Autonomy is a huge issue, and it would be a huge issue for Tobago until we get it.”