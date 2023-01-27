Auditor believed to have taken own life in Old Harbour, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

An auditor who is said to have been employed at the Auditor General’s Department, is believed to have taken his own life in Old Harbour, St Catherine, resulting in his body being discovered at his home on Thursday night.

The 50-year-old male was found with a single gunshot wound to his head and a loaded pistol beside him at his Roseneath Housing Scheme, Marlie Acres, Old Harbour residence.

Reports are that about 7pm on Thursday, a relative of the now deceased man went to his home to check on him after having made several phone calls to him without answer from the day before into Thursday.

Subsequently, visual access was gained to a bedroom of the house, where the body was seen lying on its back with a gunshot wound to the right side of the head.

The police were called, and a pistol with ammunition was found.

The scene was later processed, and the investigator reportedly found a single spent shell.

Reports are that a note was found near the body, with the contents pointing to a distressing situation.

NewsAmericasNow.com