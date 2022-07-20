Attorney writes PSC on top-cop selection process: Ignore probes into Griffith’s conduct

News

ATTORNEY Larry Lalla on Monday wrote to the Police Service Commission (PSC) requesting that it not consider the contents of a report of a previous incarnation of the PSC when considering Gary Griffith for the post of Police Commissioner.

In a two page letter sent to PSC chairman retired Justice Judith Jones, Lalla asked for confirmation that the contents of a report done by retired Justice Stanley John into allegations of a bribery racket for firearm users licences (FULs), will not be considered during the process for selecting a Police Commissioner.

John was hired to conduct the investigation in December 2020 after the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by the Prime Minister, appointed retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and retired Snr Supt Arthur Barrington to look into the issuing of FULs.

At the time Griffith had approved over 5,000 FULs, with over 100 civilians granted permission to carry high powered weapons. Before his tenure, an average of 200 FULs were issued annually, mainly for civilians to carry handguns and shotguns.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) also investigated the increase in FUL successful applications while the police service had their own criminal investigation leading to 15 charges against two officers assigned to the firearms unit.

ASP Aaron Beddoe, 56 and Sgt David Swanson, 45, were charged with misbehaviour in public office by conspiring with other people between February and April 2021 to approve variation letters for licensed firearm holders to purchase additional firearms and ammunition. Beddoe was charged with six offences while Swanson was charged with nine.

Last month Griffith re-applied for the post of Commissioner which was advertised in June with a deadline date for applicants at 4 pm on June 30. A previous list of potential candidates was discarded after the former PSC led by chairman Bliss Seepersad imploded.

The application became necessary after a completed merit list was submitted to President Paula-Mae Weekes on August 11, 2021 and immediately withdrawn. The Jones-led PSC said the previous list will be abandoned for a fresh process. The withdrawal of the merit list triggered calls for government members to resign, changed the laws to select a police commissioner and deputies and a failed attempt by the Opposition to impeach the President.

In his letter, Lalla wrote: “Should your Commission decide to use the said report in considering and treating with Mr Griffith’s said application, that he would be first provided with a copy of the report and be allowed a reasonable opportunity to consider the contents of same prior to receiving any questions your Commission may have on the contents.”

Lalla said previous attempts to get a copy of the report from the PSC were unsuccessful. He said there were inaccuracies in the public domain that were supposedly part of the report. He said the report covered the period 2018-2021 when Griffith was Police Commissioner. He added that at no time prior to the completion of the report was his client given an opportunity to respond to claims made.

He further asked that all other reports done in relation to the police service during Griffith’s time at the helm not be used and if so, Griffith be afforded an opportunity to respond.

On July 8 the PSC in a media release said it appraised Griffith’s performance from January-August 2021. The results were not released as the PSC at the time was finalising the report. In that release the PSC said it hopes to complete the process of selecting candidates for the top cop post by the end of the year.

On Monday the Prime Minister said the report done by John will be sent to the PSC in full and summarily to Parliament. He said the report made for “very disturbing reading.” Rowley added that the John report will also be sent to acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.

In December last year another investigation into dealings at the firearms unit of the police service began, spearheaded by three retired officers – Wellington Virgil, Raymond Craig and Luke Charles – along with three current officers and a secretariat from the National Security Ministry.

The Finance Ministry also audited the police service under Griffith’s watch resulting in some 19 contracted workers being terminated.

Asked on Monday about Griffith getting Parliament’s support if the PSC selects him, Rowley said he was not prepared to speak about any one candidate.

“Why are you talking to me about Gary Griffith? There are 1.4 million citizens. The work of the commission applies to 1.4 million citizens. I don’t know who the commission will recommend to the Parliament and I have no idea at this point in time how the parliamentary decisions will go. So to be picking up the name of one individual and bringing it forward is just for the effervescence of the day.”

Griffith and Rowley had a public falling out in 2020 over the enforcing of the public health regulations. After he was called to a meeting with Rowley, Griffith publicly apologised to Rowley saying he was passionate. After that public spat, Rowley wrote to the then Seepersad led PSC, expressing that he lost confidence in Griffith as Police Commissioner.