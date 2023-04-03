Attorney objects to another delay as AG fails to obey court orders

News

Attorney for the Office of the Attorney General Roger Kawalsingh. FILE PHOTO –

THE delay by the Office of the Attorney General to comply with court orders in a civil claim for breach of contract against the State, has seemingly frustrated one attorney after he was asked – yet again – to agree to an extension of time for the filing of supporting documentation evidence in the case.

Attorney Kelvin Ramkissoon suggested on Monday that the civil proceedings rules which govern civil litigation be thrown into the Gulf of Paria, since none of the extensions previously granted to the State, have been complied with.

He urged the judge to push on with the case and rule on his application for judgment.

Ramkissoon also complained that in asking for a further extension, the State has failed to ask for relief from sanctions. Justice Kevin Ramcharan said he will rule on July 18, on Ramkissoon’s application, as well as the State’s call for the extension.

Counsel for the AG, Roger Kawalsingh said he has not seen the application for judgment nor has a trial date been set.

Ramkissoon’s client, Triple D’s Equipment Rental, sued the State in 2021, for sums owed by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) for rental of equipment, trucks, haulage and storage.

In response, the State filed a defence and counter claim last April, and was expected to file agreed-to statements of facts and witness statements by January, after seeking an extension.

Another extension was sought to February and another, to March.

“The defendant has failed to comply with the order of the court of February 6, and as at the date of filing of this application, the defendant has not filed an application for relief from sanctions or for a further extension of time to file its witness statements.

“We have received no correspondence from the defendants attorneys requesting any further indulgence or explaining why they have not been able to file their witness statements,” Ramkissoon’s application for judgment said.