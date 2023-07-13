Attorney: Letter about NiQuan burn victim was sent to Massy Group CEO

News

Martin George –

ATTORNEY Martin George says he is disappointed in Massy Energy Ltd for engaging in “shenanigans” involving the widow of its late employee Allan Lane Ramkissoon.

On June 15, Ramkissoon, a pipefitter, was burned while working at NiQuan’s gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. He died three days later in Colombia, where he was being treated.

On Wednesday, attorneys for Ramkissoon’s widow Sarah wrote to the company for a “comprehensive report” on the accident.

Both companies have also been asked to make an offer of settlement to Sarah and have been given seven days to respond.

The attorneys are from law firm Martin George and Co.

However, in a press release on Wednesday night, Massy Energy said it had not received any such letter.

It said it is “aware of newspaper reports regarding a letter issued by the law firm…

“Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd. wishes to advise that we are not in receipt of any correspondence from this firm regarding the incident involving Allan Lane Ramkissoon, and as such (the company) is not in a position to comment on this matter.”

Asked about this on Thursday morning, George said the letter was sent to the CEO of the Massy Group, Gervase Warner.

Massy Energy is a subsidiary of the group.

George said the normal course of action would be for Warner to forward it to Massy Energy.

Around midday on Thursday, Warner told Newsday via WhatsApp: “We now have the letter from the attorney and will issue a brief media release later today.”

In the meantime, George said the letter had since been sent directly to Massy Energy, “since they wish to split hairs.

“It’s disappointing and does not seem to augur well for the progress of negotiations.

He felt Massy Energy could simply have called his firm to ask for a copy of the letter, rather than issuing a press release.

“If you felt so aggrieved that you did not get your own copy directly, our numbers are publicly known and we are very visible in the TT space.

He said the company used its time and energy to “engage in these shenanigans,” but should have treated the situation with more respect and dignity, “particularly for the grieving widow who has lost her husband in circumstances that are yet to be explained.”

In the letter, attorneys also said Massy Energy is yet to tell Sarah Ramkissoon the cause or origin of the accident.

Ramkissoon’s body is expected to be returned to Trinidad this week.