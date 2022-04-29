Attorney Kamini Gopeesingh, wife of former minister, dies

News

Former UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh.

ATTORNEY Kamini Omah-Maharajh Gopeesingh, wife of former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh, has died. Mrs Gopeesingh, who was ailing for a short while, died at a Miami hospital on Friday morning.

The family issued a statement on social media confirming her death.

“She was the beloved wife of Dr Tim Gopeesingh for 46 years, dedicated and loving aunt, sister, cousin and in-law, and daughter of the late president general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Dr Deonarayan Omah-Maharajh and Mrs Shyamdevi Omah-Maharajh,” the statement said.

She was described as a highly accomplished woman who was a member of the first graduating class of the Hugh Wooding Law School in 1975.

Two years later, in 1977, she co-founded the Port of Spain-based law firm – Gopeesingh, Martineau, Edwards and Co – with close friend and classmate at Hugh Wooding, Ynolde Martineau, wife of former attorney general Russell Martineau, QC, and Tobago-born attorney Glenda Edwards.

Gopeesingh, the statement added, will be greatly missed, fas a woman who inspired many and touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Details of her funeral will be announced later, the statement added.