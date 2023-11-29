Attorney for divers’ relatives: ‘Pay families affected by Paria tragedy’

News

Michael and Celisha Kurban, wife and son of Fyzal Kurban one of the deceased divers in the Paria tragedy and attorney Prakash Ramadhar during a press conference held at Lord street San Fernando. –

Attorney Prakash Ramadhar has appealed to the Government for ex-gratia payments to all the families affected by the Paria tragedy.

“It is obscene and absurd that to this day, not a single cent has been paid to any one of these families as an ex-gratia payment. It is not too late. It is late, yes, but the Government can do the right and proper thing to ensure that the families get at least some financial comfort,” he said.

Ramadhar, who represents some of the families, spoke to reporters on Wednesday at his office in San Fernando after watching the final, virtual sitting of the Commission of Enquiry into the fatal dive (CoE).

He added, “The chairman also said, as a matter of common decency, he would have expected, as we have been saying from day one, that an ex-gratia payment be made to the families.”

At the virtual hearing, CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, announced that the report was ready. Ramadhar said he felt a sense of relief, “as many in society would.”

He said the affected families have children who attend school without a father or a breadwinner in the home.

“The chairman was very clear that the $15 million-plus spent on the CoE itself does not include the legal costs incurred by Paria and Heritage and other interested parties. The legal costs will also amount to millions of dollars – and not a cent for the families,” Ramadhar said.

He recalled that one family held a barbecue last year to raise funds to look after the children.

On February 25, last year, divers Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Christopher Boodram were pulled into an undersea pipeline while doing maintenance work at Berth 6 for Paria Fuel Trading Company. Boodram is the only survivor.

Kurban’s widow, Celisha Kurban, and their son Michael were also at the law chambers, from where they viewed the hearing.

Ramadhar said a member of the Kurban family is at university, and the family is in financial difficulties.

From the chairman’s comments, Ramadhar said it was “obvious” the report would be robust.

The report is to be handed over to President Christine Kangaloo. When she gets it, Ramadhar hopes that as quickly as possible, she will present it to the Government.

“The President can do very little with the report other than to pass it to the Government. The Government has the power and responsibility to make decisions, either to release the report or not to release it,” he told reporters.

“I would shudder to imagine that any responsible government would not make the report public. I expect they would. But my expectations are based on what is decent and right.”

Even without the report, Ramadhar and his team promised to file action against all those they consider liable.

He quoted the chairman, who said the deaths were no acts of God or accidents.

Ramadhar said he would never forget a comment made by a senior Paria staffer during cross-examination.

Ramadhar said, after “deep reflection” and in response to a question of how he would rate Paria’s response on the day of the tragedy, the senior staff member responded, “Excellent.”

“That is obscene and absurd. I await with bated breath to see the actual wording of this report,” he added.

Kurban’s widow spoke briefly, saying she was pleased with Lynch’s remarks at the final hearing.

Her son declined to comment.