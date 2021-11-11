At least 34 killed as heavy rains hit Sri Lanka and southern India

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In Sri Lanka, 20 people have died in recent days, most from drowning, while five were hurt in landslides, officials said on Wednesday.

“Given the prevalence of Covid-19 , the government has encouraged over a thousand families to move in with relatives to reduce the strain on government-run centers,” said Sudantha Ranasinghe, head of Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre.

In Tamil Nadu, at least 14 people died after heavy rains caused severe flooding over the weekend, the state’s disaster management department said Thursday. Officials previously said five people had died in the floods.

More than 1,300 dwellings have been damaged across the state, the department said. The state’s capital, Chennai, and its surrounding areas have been experiencing power outages, it added. More than 100,000 acres of crops have also been damaged in the region, the department said.

