At least 13 killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs Thai nightclub

Bangkok (CNN)At least 13 people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a nightclub in Thailand, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub, a one-story building in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, police said.

Sattahip is about 30 kilometers south of Pattaya City, a popular tourist destination.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that the fire took place during a live music performance.

He said burn injuries ranged from “mild to serious,” and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

