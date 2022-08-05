At least 13 killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs Thai nightclub

The content originally appeared on: CNN
The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub, a one-story building in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, police said.
Sattahip is about 30 kilometers south of Pattaya City, a popular tourist destination.
Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that the fire took place during a live music performance.
He said burn injuries ranged from “mild to serious,” and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
All victims were Thai nationals, he said.
