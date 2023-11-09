Asst Auditor-General: Our information is safe

News

INFORMATION analysed by the Auditor General Department on the financial operations of various state entities is secure from any kind of cyber attack.

The analysis of this information over the years has not uncovered evidence of any major fraud or corruption by any individual or entity.

Asst Auditor General Shiva Sinanan made these comments before a meeting of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the Red House in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was for the PAC to discuss TT’s public accounts for financial year 2022.

Referring to the cyber attack on the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) on October 9, Opposition Senator Jearlean John asked officials from the Auditor General’s Department whether the information it handles is protected from such attacks.

John asked, “Can you tell us if the system has ever been hacked?”

She believed that some of information which the department audits from state entities would be retained on some kind of electronic database.

Sinanan said the department does have safeguards to prevent any electronic breach.

“We have an IT (information technology) section staffed by persons who are qualified in IT auditing who can check this system (for possible breaches).”

He added, “In fact, they have checked several systems in the public service before.”

Sinanan reminded PAC members that the majority of the work done by the department in auditing the finances of various state entities is manual and not electronic.

While the department was supposed to have an integrated financial management information system (IFMIS) to make its work more efficient, Sinanan said IFMIS is not yet operational at the department.

He had no idea why this was son.

“The IFMIS system is a function of the Treasury Department not the Auditor General.”

Sinanan was optimistic that once the system becomes operational, it could be better able to audit documents received from four or five government ministries at a time.

“As it is now. It is not in place.”

John asked why IFMIS was not operational.

Sinanan replied, “I will have to report that question to the Ministry of Finance.”

John believed it was important to have IFMIS operational to ensure proper accountability of the entities which the Auditor General’s department has oversight of.

Sinanan reiterated that responsibility to advance the system lay with the Finance Ministry and the Comptroller of Accounts.

“We would be almost out of line to insist they put it in place.”

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce asked if the department has ever discovered any major fraud or corruption in the documents it has audited from various state entities over the years.

Sinanan said those words are never used in the auditing business.

“We say an irregularity was found.”

When irregularities are discovered by the department, they are sent to the Fraud Squad for investigation.

Sinanan said, “We don’t pursue it as we’re going to pursue fraud.”

He added that the department does not investigate irregularities on its own because “we may be out of line.”

Sinanan said “We audit what is found. We say what is right and what is wrong.”

He told PAC members, “Generally, we have found no major issues of fraud.”

Sinanan said there are some irregularities the department discovered which are before the court at this time.

“Whenever we find issues, we try to talk to the client immediately about it.”

Sinanan said the clients are sent a management letter and given three opportunities to correct any error in the documents submitted to the department.

“Most documents (of state entities) are there (submitted)

He added that the department seeks information from entities on documents that it wants to see but where not submitted.

Sinanan said the non-provision of documents is not an indication that corruption has taken place.

In these situations, he continued, the only thing the department states is “documents not seen.”

He told PAC members that management letters sent by the department to different entities, provide greater details about any irregularities it finds.

“The management letters to the ministries and departments will show you other issues that are going on.”

PAC chairman Davendranath Tancoo observed, “There is a substantial amount of irregularities cited in your (financial year 2022) report.” Tancoo said this was seen in previous Auditor General reports as well.

He asked if the recently passed public procurement legislation would address this phenomenon.

Sinanan replied, “I would have to say yes.”

He said this was from a layman’s perspective.

Despite having a vacancy of 35 per cent at the department over the last two years, Sinanan said the department does its best with the resources at its disposal to do its work efficiently and on time.

“Everybody is essential to get a job done.”

Sinanan said the vacancies are mostly at the department’s lower levels. The Finance Ministry, he continued, has helped in hiring staff to fill some of the department’s professional and technical posts.

He identified natural attrition has one of the reasons for vacancies at the department.

Tancoo praised the department’s ability to continue to do quality work on behalf of the population despite its challenges.