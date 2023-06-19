Association head: Firemen suffer in silence

News

Head of the Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon. FILE PHOTO –

HEAD of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon says that while there are avenues for officers to seek help with mental-health issues, many of them suffer in silence.

He was speaking to Newsday after reports of a fire officer last stationed at the Mon Repos fire station was found dead in a prison cell at the Chaguanas Police station.

“In the Fire Service there are certainly avenues that officers can engage to get assistance in terms of psychological guidance and counselling, but officers do not feel, in many instances, that when they share that information it will be kept confidential. So officers are not availing themselves of that.”

According to reports, 29-year-old Anslem London of Montrose, Chaguanas was arrested on Friday in connection with a wounding incident.

Reports said at about 7 am on Saturday, he was discovered dead in his cell. He appeared to have died by suicide.

Ramkisoon said fellow officers and colleagues said there were signs that some form of intervention may have been needed as London showed signs of going through challenges in his family life. However, he said London was not the only officer suffering in silence.

“Whenever one of ours passes away in circumstances like this there is an obvious feeling of shock and sadness. It is a really devastating blow. It demonstrates that fire officers are not immune to the many pressures and social ills that people face in terms of mental health.”

“I guarantee you he is just one among many that are facing issues right now in the fire service that I am aware of. It really calls for us to do more to reach these people and intervene. This certainly should have been picked up. There is the possibility that this could have been prevented and a life could have been saved.”

He said he plans to place the topic on the agenda of a meeting with the administration which will include the permanent secretary of National Security and the Chief Fire Officer. That meeting is expected to be held within a week.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance contact the 24-hour hotline, Lifeline, at 800-5588, 231-2824 or 220-3636. In case of an emergency or an attempted suicide, call 990, 811 or 999.