Assistant Commissioner of Police charged with misconduct over tint bligh

Nazrudeen Pragg. File photo/Shane Superville

The head of one of the premier intelligence agencies of the police service has been charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office after he allegedly claimed two people were employed by the police as intelligence officers and recommended that they can tint their private vehicles beyond legal specifications.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg, 59, of Preysal, Couva, who was last assigned to the Central Intelligence Bureau, was granted $200,000 bail by a justice of the peace on Friday after he was charged by officers assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.

According to the police release, issued shortly before midnight on Friday, Pragg is accused of “knowingly entering false and misleading information” on a form issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport to recommend a civilian and a soldier to be exempt from the legal tint laws.

Pragg is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 30.

Officers led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin consulted Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Friday after they gathered evidence on two complaints accusing Pragg of misconduct. The report was made on May 20 and Pragg was arrested five days later.

Between August 16 and 17, 2021, Pragg who was then assigned as head of the Specialised Support allegedly made the false recommendations. Under the law, the Transport Commissioner can exempt someone from complying with the tint laws based on a recommendation from a senior police officer.