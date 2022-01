News

The AR15 rifle and ammunition found in Santa Cruz. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Police found a machine gun and several rounds of ammunition in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division and the Santa Cruz CID were on patrol at around 3 pm when they received a report of a gun hidden in bushes on Blackford Street.

They went and found an AR15 rifle with 60 rounds of ammunition.

Police said four people were detained.