Black Immigrant Daily News

Michael embraced by supporters

Asot Michael has made history in Antigua by becoming the first independent candidate to win in a general elections on the island. He beat three other candidates including ABLP’s Rawdon Turner to claim the St Peter constituency for the 5th consecutive term. Asot Michael is the declared winner in St.Peter.

Michael- 2137 Turner- 899 Imhoff- 29 Harriette- 541 Rejected ballots – 14

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP