ASJA member: No apology needed for call to remove Hindu items from grocery

News

Krishna, the Hindu god, inspires goodness, fellowship and responsibility. This murti is on display at the National Museum in Port of Spain. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AT least one member of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) is disappointed the association’s acting president Haji Zainool Sarafat issued an apology over recent comments made by Imam Imtiaz Ali.

In a letter dated December 3, Ali urged ASJA’s chairman Imam Kazim Ali to ask the owner of Price Club Supermarket – an AJSA member – to remove Hindu murtis and other Hindu items from the store’s shelves.

However, after the letter became public, an uproar ensued on social media and Sarafat wrote Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Vijay Maharaj to apologise.

But on Friday, ASJA member Faruk Omarali expressed his disappointment with the apology.

Omarali wrote, “I want to firstly compliment my dear brother and Imam Haji Imtiaz Ali for coming forward and raising an issue to the high office of the ASJA organisation.

“Many members have previously expressed concerns regarding the same issue that Imam Imtiaz Ali allegedly referred to in his letter, but they couldn’t say anything because they were afraid of being embarrassed by the top brass.

“What was the need for an apology (over the letter)? We (Muslims) have always and continue to enjoy a very loving, peaceful and cordial relationship with our brothers and sisters of the Hindu community and those of other denominations.”

He said while TT is a democratic and multicultural society, he felt Ali was within his right to ask for the items to be removed.

He explained that the request does not mean that Muslims cannot live in harmony and peace with Hindus but that they, including the owner of Price Club, have religious principles which they must abide.

“The brother (owner of Prince Club) allegedly referred to by Imam Imtiaz’s alleged letter is therefore free to operate his business and I wish him well in all his business ventures.

“But ASJA is not a commercial entity and (he) should not bring the ASJA into disrepute.”

ASJA general secretary Rahimool Hosein told Newsday that unspecified members of association met on Sunday to discuss matters relating to the association, including recent controversies, but he was unable to comment further on the discussions.

Hosein could only share with Newsday that the “the matter is being dealt with.”

Contacted for comment, Maharaj said he did not want to make any public comments on the apology given the issue is an internal ASJA matter.

“There are many Hindus in Trinidad and we, the Maha Sabha, are the largest Hindu organisation.

“It’s not a matter of accepting or not accepting (the apology). This is an internal matter they are dealing with. So outsiders should not get involved.”