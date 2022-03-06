Ashley Furniture HomeStore donates $45,000 to three NGOs

News

From left, Lisa Sarjeant Gonzales of the TT Cancer Society; Asante Le Blanc chairman of the TT Cancer Society; Clive Fletcher managing director Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd; Jenny Lee of the Archbishop’s Appeal and Sherryl-Lee Alexander-Hercules also of the Archbishop’s Appeal. – Photo courtesy Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd

Three NGOs received $15,000 each from Ashley Furniture HomeStore on Saturday as part of the culmination of the organisation’s Couch Conversations Season Four.

The TT Cancer Society, Archbishop’s Appeal and the Down Syndrome Family Network received donations at Xtra Plaza, Chaguanas. The organisations were recommended by the women featured in the series, Lisa Sarjeant Gonzales, Eva Mitchell, and Lisa Ghany.

In a release, the store said the fourth season of the series included three powerful women who were engaged in a talk-show style social media video series.

“This was aired on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. This year the ladies spoke about life’s challenges and the success of their business against uncontrollable factors.”

Ghany, an events consultant, expressed pride in being a part of this years’ initiative.

“The Ashley Couch Conversations give a unique perspective into the lives and contributions of individuals and organisations that are passionate about life and ensuring that we create opportunities for all in society. I was proud to be a part of this conversation.”

The release said that three years ago, in 2019, the programme received the prestigious Ashley International Chairman’s award, after being selected as the most outstanding initiative from among 58 countries worldwide. It said the programme has continued for four successful seasons despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd noted that the continuation of this initiative was vital during this time to support the work of the nominated NGOs.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore and Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd thanked all the women that have participated in the Couch Conversations over the last four years and commended all the charities that have benefited from the programme. The Unicomer group include Courts, Courts Optical, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, among other companies.