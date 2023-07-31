Asante king makes courtesy call to President

News

President Christine Kangaloo looks on while the Ashantene King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana signs the guest book during a visit to the President’s House, St Ann’s on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

The Asante/Ashanti king Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made a courtesy call to the President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwin Garcia and signed the visitor’s book on Monday at the President’s House, St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

They also exchanged gifts after having a conversation and among the king’s entourage was Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.

The king is the 16th monarch of the historical Empire of Asante (1701-1901) and ceremonial ruler of the Ashanti people and is visiting TT to celebrate Emancipation Day on Tuesday. He will be here until August 4 and will be a part of many Emancipation celebrations.

Before the king’s arrival, Browne listed some of the events he will participate in from his arrival to his departure. On Sunday, the king went to an event at the Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS). After the courtesy call on Monday, he spoke at a trade and investment symposium before a dinner at the Diplomatic Centre.

He will also partake in the procession joined by Dr Keith Rowley from the Brian Lara Promenade to the QPS where will make remarks on Tuesday. After which he will be at a cocktail reception at the Hilton Trinidad before his Tobago trip on Wednesday. After his trip he will be taken to the Desperadoes pan yard. On Thursday he will visit the Yoruba Village Square and that evening he will be at a cultural programme at the National Academy of Performing Arts. Before his departure, he will tour the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.