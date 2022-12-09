AS Bryden’s opens whisky store for Xmas

News

Daylene Raghoobar, marketing manager AS Bryden, cuts the ribbon to open their Whisky store at C3 Mall, San Fernando. Raghoobar was joined by Zindzi-Renee Williams, brand mamager premium beverages, Raquel DuCoudray, brand manager Johnnie Walker reserve and staff members. Photo by Lincoln Holder

AS Bryden’s is giving whisky lovers a special treat this Christmas, with the opening of an exclusive whisky store at the C3 Mall, in Corinth, south Trinidad.

At the opening of the store on Friday, company brand manager Daylene Raghoobar said the store was the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The concept of this store is at the right time and at the right season (Christmas).”

Raghoobar offered a wide selected of blended and single malt whisky.

Customers can also get their whisky bottles personally engraved as a gift for special recipients. Raghoobar also said the store offers customers a free online quiz, to determine their taste profile to help them buy the type of whisky they like.

Blended and single malt whiskey come in four categories in terms of flavour: fruity, spicy, sweet and smoky.

Precyous Garcia, Johnnie Walker Gold label brand ambassador, at the opening of their Whisky store at C3 Mall, San Fernando. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Raghoobar said whisky is one of the top gifts people buy for their loved ones for Christmas.

She was confident the store will provide a unique experience to allow people “to fall in love with whisky all over again.

Among the popular brands on sale are Johnny Walker (all labels), Old Parr and Buchanan’s.

The store will be open until December 31. Raghoobar said after that date, a decision will be made on its future.