Artisans shine at Independence Day craft market

News

Josephine Hayford (left) attends to a customer at her booth Hay Looks at the Export Centres Company Ltd’s Craft Hub at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. – Sureash Cholai

One hundred local craft artisans were featured in the first Independence Day Craft Market at Adam’s Smith Square, Woodbrook, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Craft Hub TT hosted the event to develop the craft sector and maximise the commercialisation of craft.

Business development manager of Export Centres Company Ltd Sa’Nia Carasquero told to Newsday during the event, “This is to provide them with opportunities for growth and to sell their products. So in celebration of the 60th year of independence, we decided to celebrate by featuring 60 craft collectives.

“Initially, when we were planning the event, we wanted 60 artisans for the 60th anniversary but the response has been so overwhelming that we had to expand the market.”

Madena Donald Baird attends to a customer at her booth Ashleys only1 Bags at the Export Centres Company Ltd’s Craft Hub at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. – Sureash Cholai

She said the event now paves the way for a boost in the sector.

“A lot of them are willing to come together again and collaborate. It’s the spirit of craft entrepreneurship, it’s the spirit of shop local, buy local all centralised in one space with all the people who encourage and facilitate that. It feels like a family affair.”

The well-attended event featured craft markets from the Emancipation Village, Drag Brothers, the Cottage, South Market 868 and others.