Arson suspected in Moruga house fire

News

ARSON is suspected in a fire which gutted a house at Fifth Company Village, Moruga on Tuesday night.

The house, owned by Keston Joshua, had no electricity or running water.

A neighbour told the police around 8.30 pm she heard a loud noise and later saw a washing machine at the back of Joshua’s house on fire.

She raised an alarm, but the fire quickly spread to the building.

Fire officers from the Princes Town and Mon Repos Fire Stations responded but were unable to save the house, which was completely destroyed.

No one was injured.

The cost of the damage to the property is still to be assessed.

PC Ochoa is still investigating the cause of the fire.