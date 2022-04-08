Arson attack in Penal

News

The constant barking of a dog may have saved a Penal family from a fiery death as men set the family’s three vehicles – a car and two SUVs – ablaze early on Thursday.

The owners are Kizzy Cudjoe and her husband Diron James, of Smart Avenue.

Cudjoe recalled that she was awakened at about 4.20 am on Thursday by the “nonstop barking.”

She looked through the bedroom window and saw two men wearing hoodies and three-quarter pants in the yard. They were pouring a liquid on the car, which was parked inches away from the gallery and kitchen. The men set the vehicles on fire and ran off.

The two SUVs were a few feet away, side by side, by a basketball court.

Cudjoe, the mother of ten, who runs a food business, alerted relatives.

“If we did not put out the fire in time, the car could have exploded, and the house would have burnt down with us inside. That car was parked inches from the kitchen, where the gas tank is,” Cudjoe said. “We managed to contain fire before officers reached.

“The car is basically destroyed, and it would cost a lot to fix the SUVs. We have not received an estimate of the damage as yet.”

James runs a clothing store at the side of the family’s house.

No one was injured.

The police reviewed CCTV footage and said a suspect ran towards Lachoos Road, then to Bajnath Street, and fled.

The police do not have a motive, and no one has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.