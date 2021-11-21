Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains fiery clash with Jurgen Klopp during defeat to Liverpool

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Spaniard was incensed after a 30th-minute clash between Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sadio Mane left the Arsenal defender on the turf, with Arteta’s assistant coaches having to physically restrain him as he attempted to confront Klopp.

“He (Klopp) was trying to defend his side, I was trying to defend mine and that’s it,” Arteta told reporters after the match.

“For me, all these incidents stay there (on the pitch), they’re part of … the way we would like to compete.

“It was just an action (by Mane) and I try to defend my players and that’s what I did.”

