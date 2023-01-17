Arouca taxi driver, 62, found dead in home

News

File photo

THE body of a 62-year-old man was found in the living room of his Arouca home with chop wounds on Monday afternoon.

Police said an elderly relative of Devanand Supersad went to the living of their Rice Hill Extension home at around 12.15 pm where she found his body covered in blood and with wounds to the back of the head.

The relative called the police and officers of the Arouca CID visited the scene.

A district medical officer visited the scene and ordered Supersad’s body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry.

Neighbours told police Supersad was last seen alive on Saturday night.

His Silver Nissan AD Wagon was missing from the garage. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.