Arouca man, 84, beaten to death

File photo

AN 84-year-old Arouca man was beaten to death by a relative at his home on Saturday morning.

Police said Evans Henry was at his Spring Road, Five Rivers home at 11.15 am when the relative began throwing stones at the house, damaging several windows.

The relative used a hammer to force his way into Henry’s home before beating him.

The relative, police said, later pulled Henry into the front yard and kicked him repeatedly before running away.

Neighbours who heard the commotion called the police.

Officers of the Arouca CID visited the area with a district medical officer who declared Henry dead and ordered his body be taken to the Foremsic a Sciences Centre for autopsy.

Police seized a claw hammer at the scene.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) officers are continuing investigations.