Army’s Galil rifle retrieved, two face charges

News

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TWO individuals including a member of the Defence Force now faces charges over the disappearance of a Galil assault rifle last Sunday which was subsequently retrieved at Macqueripe after a tip-off on Friday, said Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, speaking as acting minister of national security in place of minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

A $75,000 reward on offer was not claimed and won’t be paid, Gonzales said.

Gonzales led a news briefing at the ministry headquarters in Port of Spain on Friday, flanked by TT Regiment (TTR) acting head Lt Col Ashook Singh, Deputy Police Commissioner (investigations and intelligence) Curt Simon, Sen Supt Sean Henry of the Western Division, and the TTR’s Major Michael Adams. Absent was Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel who had led last Sunday’s briefing announcing the Galil’s disappearance from Teteron Barracks.

The matter had been probed by the police, defence force and intelligence agencies, the minister said.

Gonzales said, “I am pleased to report to the national community that as a result of collaboration between all arms of national security over the last couple of days, at 1 pm today the Galil assault rifle together with the magazine was discovered in the Macqueripe area as a result of a tip that was passed to the TT Defence Force (TTDF) working in collaboration with the TT Police Service (TTPS).”

He publicly commended members of the defence force and police over their investigations including their collaboration to retrieve the rifle.

“I also wish to report to the national community that two persons remain in custody in relation to the criminal investigation. The police are expecting to lay charges against two persons including a member of the TTDF in relation to the missing weapon.”

He hailed the police and defence force for working very hard to ensure the rifle was not used to perpetrate serious crimes against citizens.

Reporters asked of any measures to prevent a future recurrence of such a disappearance.

Singh replied that the TT Regiment had “robust standard operating procedures and regulations on the use, storage and management of weapons and ammunition.”

He said, “As part of this system, a board of enquiry has been convened to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the circumstances that led to this unusual occurrence and prevent a recurrence.”

Asked if the tipster would get the advertised reward, Gonzales said, “The person did not identify themselves, neither did the person request any reward for the information that was passed to the national security services.”

Newsday asked if the rifle had been discharged (used) while missing. Gonzales said, “The weapon was discovered at around 1 pm today. The TTPS and all of their support services will conduct and continue to conduct an in-depth investigation including fingerprinting and all of the other investigations that would normally go into the discovery of a firearm.

“So at this point in time we do not have any further information to share on whether that firearm was used to perpetrate any criminal act against the citizens of TT.

“So we cannot say if, from the time it was missing from Teteron Barracks and today, whether the firearm was used in that intervening period.”

Newsday asked if a magazine found with the rifle was loaded with ammunition, in view of statements last Sunday that the rifle had not been loaded with ammunition (in its chamber.)

Gonzales recalled his reply to questions in the Senate that no ammunition had gone missing with the firearm and magazine, the latter two which were retrieved by the authorities.

Singh said “the rifle was fitted with a magazine but that magazine had no rounds in it at the time.”

Newsday asked if the errant soldier would be charged under military law, on top of criminal law.

Gonzales said Singh had just noted three investigations taking place. “You have the police investigation that is looking at the commission of any criminal conduct on the part of anyone.

“Then you have the board of inquiry that is looking at processes and procedures and whether or not there might be any loopholes that might have contributed to the weapon going missing or being stolen from Teteron Barracks (which) will address any shortcomings in that regard. Then you have the investigation being conducted by the TTDF (which) is geared at identifying whether persons ought to be placed on disciplinary action in relation to the stolen firearm.”

Asked what charges would be laid, Gonzales said the police were consulting the DPP and the matter was now at a sensitive stage so he preferred not to comment.

Newsday asked the cost of the retrieval exercise, even if in terms of man-hours involved.

Gonzales replied, “Of course we would not have that.” Newsday asked if he had a rough idea.

He said, “No. A number of operations were conducted during that period of time comprising of members of the intelligence agencies, members of the police service, as well as members of the defence force operational team. But at this point in time we cannot say or ascribe any particular cost to this exercise.”

A reporter asked about a video clip online allegedly showing a top prisons official at a beach time with sub machine guns hanging from a tree.

Simon replied, “We have viewed that short video clip circulating and the TTPS will not be conducting any investigations into that matter.”

When a reporter pressed on this, Gonzales stepped in to say he’d like to keep the news conference focused on the Galil.

A reporter asked about any link between the missing Galil and a recent firearm discharge at President’s House.

Simon said, “There’s no link between the firearm that was stolen from the defence force compound and any discharge anywhere else, at least not as yet.”

Newsday asked for an update on the alleged assault on a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman held as an illegal migrant at the Heliport, Chaguaramas.

Gonzales said the briefing was only to address the stolen Galil. “I prefer not to comment on any matters outside of this issue.”

He said as soon as the police or defence force had any update, he was sure the Ministry of National Security would say so.

Gonzales concluded by hailing the collaboration between the police and defence force to recover the Galil.

“I feel a sense of relief, on behalf of the Government of TT, that this is not a weapon that is exposed to criminal elements to perpetrate crimes against the people of TT.”