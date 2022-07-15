Armour visits Gaspard

News

File photo: DPP Roger Gaspard.

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour met Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard and his staff on Wednesday at the Winsure Building, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, said a statement from the AG’s office on Thursday. It said the AG and his team were warmly welcomed by Gaspard and his staff.

After remarks by Gaspard, Armour and DPP staff began talks on administrative matters.

Armour reiterated his commitment and respect to the DPP’s Office, saying these talks were the first of many to come, to provide support and resources.

“The Honourable Attorney General further highlighted and supported the independence of the Office of the DPP as enshrined in the Constitution.”

These principles had been advanced by Armour as counsel in the High Court case of Dhanraj Singh v the AG and DPP (395/2001) and reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal case of The State v Seeromanie Maraj-Naraynsingh (5/2006).

“The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) salutes the yeoman service given to country by the staff of the DPP and the Honourable Attorney General assured continued dedication to the staff, departments and statutory bodies under the remit of the ministry.”