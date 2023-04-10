Armour back on the job, thanks Young for acting as Attorney General

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC – Photo by Sureash Cholai

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Armour SC has returned from a short, personal trip abroad on Sunday and has resumed his responsibilities.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday said Armour was leaving the country on personal business and returning on Sunday. It added that Energy Minister Stuart Young would be acting as the AG until Armour’s return.

In statement after his return on Sunday, Armour thanked Young for his service to the country for acting during the former’s absence.